SLVR: SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A
SLVRの今日の為替レートは、-0.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.64の安値と44.83の高値で取引されました。
SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
SLVR株の現在の価格は？
SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aの株価は本日44.05です。-0.86%内で取引され、前日の終値は44.43、取引量は630に達しました。SLVRのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aの株は配当を出しますか？
SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aの現在の価格は44.05です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は106.52%やUSDにも注目します。SLVRの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
SLVR株を買う方法は？
SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aの株は現在44.05で購入可能です。注文は通常44.05または44.35付近で行われ、630や1.03%が市場の動きを示します。SLVRの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
SLVR株に投資する方法は？
SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aへの投資では、年間の値幅19.66 - 44.98と現在の44.05を考慮します。注文は多くの場合44.05や44.35で行われる前に、21.55%や83.77%と比較されます。SLVRの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
Silverspac Inc.の株の最高値は？
Silverspac Inc.の過去1年の最高値は44.98でした。19.66 - 44.98内で株価は大きく変動し、44.43と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
Silverspac Inc.の株の最低値は？
Silverspac Inc.(SLVR)の年間最安値は19.66でした。現在の44.05や19.66 - 44.98と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。SLVRの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
SLVRの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、44.43、106.52%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 44.43
- 始値
- 43.60
- 買値
- 44.05
- 買値
- 44.35
- 安値
- 42.64
- 高値
- 44.83
- 出来高
- 630
- 1日の変化
- -0.86%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 21.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 83.77%
- 1年の変化
- 106.52%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
- 1.8%
- 期待
- 1.7%
- 前
- 2.1%
- 実際
- -0.3%
- 期待
- -0.4%
- 前
- 0.0%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 45.8
- 前
- 41.5
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 7.326 M
- 前
- 7.181 M
- 実際
- 94.2
- 期待
- 100.7
- 前
- 97.8