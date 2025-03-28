クォートセクション
通貨 / SLVR
株に戻る

SLVR: SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A

44.05 USD 0.38 (0.86%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SLVRの今日の為替レートは、-0.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.64の安値と44.83の高値で取引されました。

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SLVR News

よくあるご質問

SLVR株の現在の価格は？

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aの株価は本日44.05です。-0.86%内で取引され、前日の終値は44.43、取引量は630に達しました。SLVRのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aの株は配当を出しますか？

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aの現在の価格は44.05です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は106.52%やUSDにも注目します。SLVRの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

SLVR株を買う方法は？

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aの株は現在44.05で購入可能です。注文は通常44.05または44.35付近で行われ、630や1.03%が市場の動きを示します。SLVRの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

SLVR株に投資する方法は？

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aへの投資では、年間の値幅19.66 - 44.98と現在の44.05を考慮します。注文は多くの場合44.05や44.35で行われる前に、21.55%や83.77%と比較されます。SLVRの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

Silverspac Inc.の株の最高値は？

Silverspac Inc.の過去1年の最高値は44.98でした。19.66 - 44.98内で株価は大きく変動し、44.43と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

Silverspac Inc.の株の最低値は？

Silverspac Inc.(SLVR)の年間最安値は19.66でした。現在の44.05や19.66 - 44.98と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。SLVRの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

SLVRの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl Aは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、44.43、106.52%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
42.64 44.83
1年のレンジ
19.66 44.98
以前の終値
44.43
始値
43.60
買値
44.05
買値
44.35
安値
42.64
高値
44.83
出来高
630
1日の変化
-0.86%
1ヶ月の変化
21.55%
6ヶ月の変化
83.77%
1年の変化
106.52%
30 9月, 火曜日
10:00
USD
FRB Jefferson理事発言
実際
期待
13:00
USD
S&P/ケース・シラー住宅価格総合指数-20前年比
実際
1.8%
期待
1.7%
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/ケース・シラー住宅価格総合指数-20n.s.a前月比
実際
-0.3%
期待
-0.4%
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNIシカゴ景気指標
実際
期待
45.8
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS求人労働異動調査
実際
期待
7.326 M
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消費者信頼感指標
実際
94.2
期待
100.7
97.8