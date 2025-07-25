Dövizler / SIMO
SIMO: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha
92.37 USD 1.00 (1.09%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SIMO fiyatı bugün 1.09% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 90.63 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 92.49 aralığında işlem gördü.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
90.63 92.49
Yıllık aralık
37.21 92.49
- Önceki kapanış
- 91.37
- Açılış
- 91.82
- Satış
- 92.37
- Alış
- 92.67
- Düşük
- 90.63
- Yüksek
- 92.49
- Hacim
- 908
- Günlük değişim
- 1.09%
- Aylık değişim
- 18.42%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 81.30%
- Yıllık değişim
- 52.17%
21 Eylül, Pazar