Dövizler / SIMO
SIMO: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha

92.37 USD 1.00 (1.09%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SIMO fiyatı bugün 1.09% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 90.63 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 92.49 aralığında işlem gördü.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
90.63 92.49
Yıllık aralık
37.21 92.49
Önceki kapanış
91.37
Açılış
91.82
Satış
92.37
Alış
92.67
Düşük
90.63
Yüksek
92.49
Hacim
908
Günlük değişim
1.09%
Aylık değişim
18.42%
6 aylık değişim
81.30%
Yıllık değişim
52.17%
21 Eylül, Pazar