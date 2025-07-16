Moedas / SIMO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SIMO: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha
90.03 USD 1.57 (1.77%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SIMO para hoje mudou para 1.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 89.54 e o mais alto foi 90.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIMO Notícias
- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Silicon Motion (SIMO) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- HPE or SIMO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Strength Seen in Silicon Motion (SIMO): Can Its 6.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Silicon Motion Technology stock hits 52-week high at 85.35 USD
- Silicon Motion (SIMO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Silicon Motion: MonTitan And Mobile Drive Tactical Upside
- HPE vs. SIMO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Investors Heavily Search Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): Here is What You Need to Know
- HPE or SIMO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Silicon Motion showcases AI storage solutions at FMS 2025
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Silicon Motion (SIMO): Should You Buy?
- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Silicon Motion stock price target raised to $90 from $65 at Needham
- SIMO Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates Despite Lower Revenues
- Silicon Motion earnings beat by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- Silicon Motion Technology stock hits 52-week high at 76.8 USD
- Heartland Small Cap Value Plus Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Silicon Motion (SIMO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- HPE or SIMO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Silicon Motion (SIMO) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Faixa diária
89.54 90.39
Faixa anual
37.21 91.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 88.46
- Open
- 89.77
- Bid
- 90.03
- Ask
- 90.33
- Low
- 89.54
- High
- 90.39
- Volume
- 32
- Mudança diária
- 1.77%
- Mudança mensal
- 15.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 76.70%
- Mudança anual
- 48.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh