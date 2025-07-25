Valute / SIMO
SIMO: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha
92.37 USD 1.00 (1.09%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SIMO ha avuto una variazione del 1.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 90.63 e ad un massimo di 92.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
90.63 92.49
Intervallo Annuale
37.21 92.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 91.37
- Apertura
- 91.82
- Bid
- 92.37
- Ask
- 92.67
- Minimo
- 90.63
- Massimo
- 92.49
- Volume
- 908
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 81.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- 52.17%
20 settembre, sabato