SIMO: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha

92.37 USD 1.00 (1.09%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SIMO ha avuto una variazione del 1.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 90.63 e ad un massimo di 92.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
90.63 92.49
Intervallo Annuale
37.21 92.49
Chiusura Precedente
91.37
Apertura
91.82
Bid
92.37
Ask
92.67
Minimo
90.63
Massimo
92.49
Volume
908
Variazione giornaliera
1.09%
Variazione Mensile
18.42%
Variazione Semestrale
81.30%
Variazione Annuale
52.17%
20 settembre, sabato