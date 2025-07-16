货币 / SIMO
SIMO: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha
90.09 USD 0.20 (0.22%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SIMO汇率已更改-0.22%。当日，交易品种以低点89.50和高点90.22进行交易。
关注Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SIMO新闻
- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Silicon Motion (SIMO) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- Strength Seen in Silicon Motion (SIMO): Can Its 6.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Silicon Motion Technology stock hits 52-week high at 85.35 USD
- Silicon Motion (SIMO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Silicon Motion: MonTitan And Mobile Drive Tactical Upside
- Investors Heavily Search Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): Here is What You Need to Know
- Silicon Motion showcases AI storage solutions at FMS 2025
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Silicon Motion (SIMO): Should You Buy?
- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Silicon Motion stock price target raised to $90 from $65 at Needham
- SIMO Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates Despite Lower Revenues
- Silicon Motion earnings beat by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- Silicon Motion Technology stock hits 52-week high at 76.8 USD
- Heartland Small Cap Value Plus Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Silicon Motion (SIMO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
日范围
89.50 90.22
年范围
37.21 91.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 90.29
- 开盘价
- 90.05
- 卖价
- 90.09
- 买价
- 90.39
- 最低价
- 89.50
- 最高价
- 90.22
- 交易量
- 74
- 日变化
- -0.22%
- 月变化
- 15.50%
- 6个月变化
- 76.82%
- 年变化
- 48.42%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值