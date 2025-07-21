Divisas / SIMO
SIMO: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha
88.46 USD 1.83 (2.03%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SIMO de hoy ha cambiado un -2.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 87.46, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 90.83.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
SIMO News
Rango diario
87.46 90.83
Rango anual
37.21 91.20
- Cierres anteriores
- 90.29
- Open
- 90.05
- Bid
- 88.46
- Ask
- 88.76
- Low
- 87.46
- High
- 90.83
- Volumen
- 745
- Cambio diario
- -2.03%
- Cambio mensual
- 13.41%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 73.62%
- Cambio anual
- 45.73%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B