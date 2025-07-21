CotizacionesSecciones
SIMO: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha

88.46 USD 1.83 (2.03%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SIMO de hoy ha cambiado un -2.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 87.46, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 90.83.

Rango diario
87.46 90.83
Rango anual
37.21 91.20
Cierres anteriores
90.29
Open
90.05
Bid
88.46
Ask
88.76
Low
87.46
High
90.83
Volumen
745
Cambio diario
-2.03%
Cambio mensual
13.41%
Cambio a 6 meses
73.62%
Cambio anual
45.73%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B