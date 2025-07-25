クォートセクション
通貨 / SIMO
株に戻る

SIMO: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha

91.37 USD 2.91 (3.29%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SIMOの今日の為替レートは、3.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり89.54の安値と92.25の高値で取引されました。

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Shaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SIMO News

1日のレンジ
89.54 92.25
1年のレンジ
37.21 92.25
以前の終値
88.46
始値
89.77
買値
91.37
買値
91.67
安値
89.54
高値
92.25
出来高
1.289 K
1日の変化
3.29%
1ヶ月の変化
17.14%
6ヶ月の変化
79.33%
1年の変化
50.53%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K