SIMO: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha
91.37 USD 2.91 (3.29%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SIMOの今日の為替レートは、3.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり89.54の安値と92.25の高値で取引されました。
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Shaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
89.54 92.25
1年のレンジ
37.21 92.25
- 以前の終値
- 88.46
- 始値
- 89.77
- 買値
- 91.37
- 買値
- 91.67
- 安値
- 89.54
- 高値
- 92.25
- 出来高
- 1.289 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.29%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 17.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 79.33%
- 1年の変化
- 50.53%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K