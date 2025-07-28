Währungen / SIMO
SIMO: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha
91.37 USD 2.91 (3.29%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SIMO hat sich für heute um 3.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 89.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 92.25 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
89.54 92.25
Jahresspanne
37.21 92.25
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 88.46
- Eröffnung
- 89.77
- Bid
- 91.37
- Ask
- 91.67
- Tief
- 89.54
- Hoch
- 92.25
- Volumen
- 1.289 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.29%
- Monatsänderung
- 17.14%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 79.33%
- Jahresänderung
- 50.53%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K