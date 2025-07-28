KurseKategorien
SIMO: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha

91.37 USD 2.91 (3.29%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SIMO hat sich für heute um 3.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 89.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 92.25 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
89.54 92.25
Jahresspanne
37.21 92.25
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
88.46
Eröffnung
89.77
Bid
91.37
Ask
91.67
Tief
89.54
Hoch
92.25
Volumen
1.289 K
Tagesänderung
3.29%
Monatsänderung
17.14%
6-Monatsänderung
79.33%
Jahresänderung
50.53%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K