QuotesSections
Currencies / SIMO
Back to US Stock Market

SIMO: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha

90.21 USD 0.18 (0.20%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SIMO exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.64 and at a high of 91.20.

Follow Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - American Depositary Sha dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SIMO News

Daily Range
89.64 91.20
Year Range
37.21 91.20
Previous Close
90.03
Open
89.92
Bid
90.21
Ask
90.51
Low
89.64
High
91.20
Volume
493
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
15.65%
6 Months Change
77.06%
Year Change
48.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%