SHOC: EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF
SHOC fiyatı bugün 1.68% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 64.26 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 64.80 aralığında işlem gördü.
EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SHOC stock price today?
EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF stock is priced at 64.78 today. It trades within 1.68%, yesterday's close was 63.71, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of SHOC shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF is currently valued at 64.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 42.12% and USD. View the chart live to track SHOC movements.
How to buy SHOC stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF shares at the current price of 64.78. Orders are usually placed near 64.78 or 65.08, while 19 and 0.62% show market activity. Follow SHOC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SHOC stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.89 - 64.80 and current price 64.78. Many compare 4.43% and 59.79% before placing orders at 64.78 or 65.08. Explore the SHOC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF in the past year was 64.80. Within 31.89 - 64.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) over the year was 31.89. Comparing it with the current 64.78 and 31.89 - 64.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHOC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SHOC stock split?
EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.71, and 42.12% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 63.71
- Açılış
- 64.38
- Satış
- 64.78
- Alış
- 65.08
- Düşük
- 64.26
- Yüksek
- 64.80
- Hacim
- 19
- Günlük değişim
- 1.68%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.43%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 59.79%
- Yıllık değişim
- 42.12%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 207 K
- Önceki
- 218 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.923 M
- Önceki
- 1.926 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.5%
- Önceki
- -1.3%