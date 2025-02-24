- Overview
SHOC: EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF
SHOC exchange rate has changed by 2.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.03 and at a high of 63.71.
Follow EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SHOC News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SHOC stock price today?
EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF stock is priced at 63.71 today. It trades within 2.41%, yesterday's close was 62.21, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of SHOC shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF is currently valued at 63.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 39.78% and USD. View the chart live to track SHOC movements.
How to buy SHOC stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF shares at the current price of 63.71. Orders are usually placed near 63.71 or 64.01, while 24 and 2.71% show market activity. Follow SHOC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SHOC stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.89 - 64.78 and current price 63.71. Many compare 2.71% and 57.15% before placing orders at 63.71 or 64.01. Explore the SHOC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF in the past year was 64.78. Within 31.89 - 64.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) over the year was 31.89. Comparing it with the current 63.71 and 31.89 - 64.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHOC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SHOC stock split?
EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 62.21, and 39.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 62.21
- Open
- 62.03
- Bid
- 63.71
- Ask
- 64.01
- Low
- 62.03
- High
- 63.71
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 2.41%
- Month Change
- 2.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 57.15%
- Year Change
- 39.78%
