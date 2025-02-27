- Genel bakış
SCHB: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF
SCHB fiyatı bugün 0.16% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.72 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.87 aralığında işlem gördü.
Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SCHB stock price today?
Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock is priced at 25.83 today. It trades within 0.16%, yesterday's close was 25.79, and trading volume reached 2328. The live price chart of SCHB shows these updates.
Does Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF is currently valued at 25.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.82% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHB movements.
How to buy SCHB stock?
You can buy Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF shares at the current price of 25.83. Orders are usually placed near 25.83 or 26.13, while 2328 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow SCHB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHB stock?
Investing in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.52 - 25.87 and current price 25.83. Many compare 0.90% and 19.64% before placing orders at 25.83 or 26.13. Explore the SCHB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the past year was 25.87. Within 18.52 - 25.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) over the year was 18.52. Comparing it with the current 25.83 and 18.52 - 25.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHB stock split?
Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.79, and 16.82% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 25.79
- Açılış
- 25.86
- Satış
- 25.83
- Alış
- 26.13
- Düşük
- 25.72
- Yüksek
- 25.87
- Hacim
- 2.328 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.16%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.90%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 19.64%
- Yıllık değişim
- 16.82%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 207 K
- Önceki
- 218 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.923 M
- Önceki
- 1.926 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.5%
- Önceki
- -1.3%