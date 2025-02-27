- 개요
SCHB: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF
SCHB 환율이 오늘 0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.72이고 고가는 25.87이었습니다.
Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHB News
자주 묻는 질문
What is SCHB stock price today?
Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock is priced at 25.81 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 25.79, and trading volume reached 1683. The live price chart of SCHB shows these updates.
Does Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF is currently valued at 25.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.73% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHB movements.
How to buy SCHB stock?
You can buy Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF shares at the current price of 25.81. Orders are usually placed near 25.81 or 26.11, while 1683 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow SCHB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHB stock?
Investing in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.52 - 25.87 and current price 25.81. Many compare 0.82% and 19.55% before placing orders at 25.81 or 26.11. Explore the SCHB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the past year was 25.87. Within 18.52 - 25.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) over the year was 18.52. Comparing it with the current 25.81 and 18.52 - 25.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHB stock split?
Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.79, and 16.73% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.79
- 시가
- 25.86
- Bid
- 25.81
- Ask
- 26.11
- 저가
- 25.72
- 고가
- 25.87
- 볼륨
- 1.683 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.08%
- 월 변동
- 0.82%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.55%
- 년간 변동율
- 16.73%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 207 K
- 훑어보기
- 218 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.923 M
- 훑어보기
- 1.926 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.5%
- 훑어보기
- -1.3%