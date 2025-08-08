FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / SBAC
SBAC: SBA Communications Corporation - Class A

199.10 USD 0.28 (0.14%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SBAC fiyatı bugün 0.14% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 198.39 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 200.52 aralığında işlem gördü.

SBA Communications Corporation - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
198.39 200.52
Yıllık aralık
186.89 252.64
Önceki kapanış
198.82
Açılış
199.35
Satış
199.10
Alış
199.40
Düşük
198.39
Yüksek
200.52
Hacim
2.450 K
Günlük değişim
0.14%
Aylık değişim
-1.75%
6 aylık değişim
-9.41%
Yıllık değişim
-17.30%
21 Eylül, Pazar