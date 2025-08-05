Currencies / SBAC
SBAC: SBA Communications Corporation - Class A
198.59 USD 0.54 (0.27%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SBAC exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 198.05 and at a high of 199.02.
Follow SBA Communications Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBAC News
Daily Range
198.05 199.02
Year Range
186.89 252.64
- Previous Close
- 198.05
- Open
- 198.86
- Bid
- 198.59
- Ask
- 198.89
- Low
- 198.05
- High
- 199.02
- Volume
- 246
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- -2.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.64%
- Year Change
- -17.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%