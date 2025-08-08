货币 / SBAC
SBAC: SBA Communications Corporation - Class A
202.06 USD 2.88 (1.45%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SBAC汇率已更改1.45%。当日，交易品种以低点198.09和高点202.73进行交易。
关注SBA Communications Corporation - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SBAC新闻
日范围
198.09 202.73
年范围
186.89 252.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 199.18
- 开盘价
- 198.09
- 卖价
- 202.06
- 买价
- 202.36
- 最低价
- 198.09
- 最高价
- 202.73
- 交易量
- 427
- 日变化
- 1.45%
- 月变化
- -0.29%
- 6个月变化
- -8.06%
- 年变化
- -16.07%
