SBAC
SBAC: SBA Communications Corporation - Class A

198.82 USD 0.56 (0.28%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SBACの今日の為替レートは、-0.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり197.04の安値と200.05の高値で取引されました。

SBA Communications Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

SBAC News

1日のレンジ
197.04 200.05
1年のレンジ
186.89 252.64
以前の終値
199.38
始値
198.40
買値
198.82
買値
199.12
安値
197.04
高値
200.05
出来高
2.488 K
1日の変化
-0.28%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.89%
6ヶ月の変化
-9.53%
1年の変化
-17.42%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K