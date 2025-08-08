QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SBAC
Tornare a Azioni

SBAC: SBA Communications Corporation - Class A

199.10 USD 0.28 (0.14%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SBAC ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 198.39 e ad un massimo di 200.52.

Segui le dinamiche di SBA Communications Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SBAC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
198.39 200.52
Intervallo Annuale
186.89 252.64
Chiusura Precedente
198.82
Apertura
199.35
Bid
199.10
Ask
199.40
Minimo
198.39
Massimo
200.52
Volume
2.450 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.14%
Variazione Mensile
-1.75%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.41%
Variazione Annuale
-17.30%
20 settembre, sabato