Valute / SBAC
SBAC: SBA Communications Corporation - Class A
199.10 USD 0.28 (0.14%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SBAC ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 198.39 e ad un massimo di 200.52.
Segui le dinamiche di SBA Communications Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBAC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
198.39 200.52
Intervallo Annuale
186.89 252.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 198.82
- Apertura
- 199.35
- Bid
- 199.10
- Ask
- 199.40
- Minimo
- 198.39
- Massimo
- 200.52
- Volume
- 2.450 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.30%
20 settembre, sabato