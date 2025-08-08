Währungen / SBAC
SBAC: SBA Communications Corporation - Class A
198.82 USD 0.56 (0.28%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SBAC hat sich für heute um -0.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 197.04 bis zu einem Hoch von 200.05 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die SBA Communications Corporation - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBAC News
- SBA Communications: KeyBanc erhöht Kursziel deutlich auf 325 Dollar
- SBA Communications stock price target raised to $325 from $280 at KeyBanc
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Selling At Fire-Sale Prices
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- SBA Communications at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Stability and Growth
- SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Presents at Goldman Sachs
- SBA Communications stock hits 52-week low at $192.55
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Presents at Bank of America 2025 Media
- Echostar EVP, CFO Orban sells $3m in shares after option exercise
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Important Warning To REIT Investors
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- AT&T News Incorrectly Worries Investors About SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.32%
- Echostar stock price target raised to $67 from $28 at TD Cowen
- SBA Communications stock rating downgraded by BofA on AT&T spectrum deal
- The More It Drops, The More I Buy
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Stock Market News for Aug 19, 2025
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Mizuho raises Consolidated Edison stock price target to $112 on solid earnings
Tagesspanne
197.04 200.05
Jahresspanne
186.89 252.64
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 199.38
- Eröffnung
- 198.40
- Bid
- 198.82
- Ask
- 199.12
- Tief
- 197.04
- Hoch
- 200.05
- Volumen
- 2.488 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.28%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.89%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -9.53%
- Jahresänderung
- -17.42%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K