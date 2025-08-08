KurseKategorien
SBAC: SBA Communications Corporation - Class A

198.82 USD 0.56 (0.28%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SBAC hat sich für heute um -0.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 197.04 bis zu einem Hoch von 200.05 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die SBA Communications Corporation - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
197.04 200.05
Jahresspanne
186.89 252.64
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
199.38
Eröffnung
198.40
Bid
198.82
Ask
199.12
Tief
197.04
Hoch
200.05
Volumen
2.488 K
Tagesänderung
-0.28%
Monatsänderung
-1.89%
6-Monatsänderung
-9.53%
Jahresänderung
-17.42%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K