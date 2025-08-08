CotationsSections
Devises / SBAC
Retour à Actions

SBAC: SBA Communications Corporation - Class A

199.10 USD 0.28 (0.14%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SBAC a changé de 0.14% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 198.39 et à un maximum de 200.52.

Suivez la dynamique SBA Communications Corporation - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SBAC Nouvelles

Range quotidien
198.39 200.52
Range Annuel
186.89 252.64
Clôture Précédente
198.82
Ouverture
199.35
Bid
199.10
Ask
199.40
Plus Bas
198.39
Plus Haut
200.52
Volume
2.450 K
Changement quotidien
0.14%
Changement Mensuel
-1.75%
Changement à 6 Mois
-9.41%
Changement Annuel
-17.30%
20 septembre, samedi