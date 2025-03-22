KotasyonBölümler
SABA: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia

9.07 USD 0.03 (0.33%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SABA fiyatı bugün -0.33% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 9.06 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 9.10 aralığında işlem gördü.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
9.06 9.10
Yıllık aralık
7.72 9.43
Önceki kapanış
9.10
Açılış
9.10
Satış
9.07
Alış
9.37
Düşük
9.06
Yüksek
9.10
Hacim
93
Günlük değişim
-0.33%
Aylık değişim
-0.33%
6 aylık değişim
3.89%
Yıllık değişim
5.34%
