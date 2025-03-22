- Genel bakış
SABA: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia
SABA fiyatı bugün -0.33% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 9.06 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 9.10 aralığında işlem gördü.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
SABA haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SABA stock price today?
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia stock is priced at 9.07 today. It trades within -0.33%, yesterday's close was 9.10, and trading volume reached 93. The live price chart of SABA shows these updates.
Does Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia stock pay dividends?
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia is currently valued at 9.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.34% and USD. View the chart live to track SABA movements.
How to buy SABA stock?
You can buy Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia shares at the current price of 9.07. Orders are usually placed near 9.07 or 9.37, while 93 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow SABA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SABA stock?
Investing in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia involves considering the yearly range 7.72 - 9.43 and current price 9.07. Many compare -0.33% and 3.89% before placing orders at 9.07 or 9.37. Explore the SABA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock highest prices?
The highest price of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the past year was 9.43. Within 7.72 - 9.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia performance using the live chart.
What are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) over the year was 7.72. Comparing it with the current 9.07 and 7.72 - 9.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SABA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SABA stock split?
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.10, and 5.34% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 9.10
- Açılış
- 9.10
- Satış
- 9.07
- Alış
- 9.37
- Düşük
- 9.06
- Yüksek
- 9.10
- Hacim
- 93
- Günlük değişim
- -0.33%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.33%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.89%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.34%
- Açıklanan
- -32 K
- Beklenti
- -19 K
- Önceki
- 54 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 52.8
- Önceki
- 53.0
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- -0.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.792 M
- Beklenti
- 2.655 M
- Önceki
- -0.607 M
- Açıklanan
- -0.271 M
- Beklenti
- -0.116 M
- Önceki
- 0.177 M