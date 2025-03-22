시세섹션
통화 / SABA
SABA: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia

9.08 USD 0.02 (0.22%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SABA 환율이 오늘 -0.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.06이고 고가는 9.10이었습니다.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is SABA stock price today?

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia stock is priced at 9.08 today. It trades within -0.22%, yesterday's close was 9.10, and trading volume reached 107. The live price chart of SABA shows these updates.

Does Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia stock pay dividends?

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia is currently valued at 9.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.33% and USD. View the chart live to track SABA movements.

How to buy SABA stock?

You can buy Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia shares at the current price of 9.08. Orders are usually placed near 9.08 or 9.38, while 107 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow SABA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SABA stock?

Investing in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia involves considering the yearly range 7.72 - 9.43 and current price 9.08. Many compare -1.52% and 4.61% before placing orders at 9.08 or 9.38. Explore the SABA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock highest prices?

The highest price of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the past year was 9.43. Within 7.72 - 9.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia performance using the live chart.

What are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) over the year was 7.72. Comparing it with the current 9.08 and 7.72 - 9.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SABA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SABA stock split?

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.10, and 7.33% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
9.06 9.10
년간 변동
7.72 9.43
이전 종가
9.10
시가
9.10
Bid
9.08
Ask
9.38
저가
9.06
고가
9.10
볼륨
107
일일 변동
-0.22%
월 변동
-1.52%
6개월 변동
4.61%
년간 변동율
7.33%
