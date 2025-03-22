- 개요
SABA: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia
SABA 환율이 오늘 -0.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.06이고 고가는 9.10이었습니다.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is SABA stock price today?
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia stock is priced at 9.08 today. It trades within -0.22%, yesterday's close was 9.10, and trading volume reached 107. The live price chart of SABA shows these updates.
Does Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia stock pay dividends?
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia is currently valued at 9.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.33% and USD. View the chart live to track SABA movements.
How to buy SABA stock?
You can buy Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia shares at the current price of 9.08. Orders are usually placed near 9.08 or 9.38, while 107 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow SABA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SABA stock?
Investing in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia involves considering the yearly range 7.72 - 9.43 and current price 9.08. Many compare -1.52% and 4.61% before placing orders at 9.08 or 9.38. Explore the SABA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock highest prices?
The highest price of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the past year was 9.43. Within 7.72 - 9.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia performance using the live chart.
What are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) over the year was 7.72. Comparing it with the current 9.08 and 7.72 - 9.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SABA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SABA stock split?
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.10, and 7.33% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 9.10
- 시가
- 9.10
- Bid
- 9.08
- Ask
- 9.38
- 저가
- 9.06
- 고가
- 9.10
- 볼륨
- 107
- 일일 변동
- -0.22%
- 월 변동
- -1.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.61%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.33%
- 활동
- -32 K
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.792 M
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
- -0.271 M
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M