SABA: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia
SABAの今日の為替レートは、0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.97の安値と9.04の高値で取引されました。
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
SABA株の現在の価格は？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaの株価は本日8.99です。8.97 - 9.04内で取引され、前日の終値は8.97、取引量は126に達しました。SABAのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaの株は配当を出しますか？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaの現在の価格は8.99です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は4.41%やUSDにも注目します。SABAの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
SABA株を買う方法は？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaの株は現在8.99で購入可能です。注文は通常8.99または9.29付近で行われ、126や-0.22%が市場の動きを示します。SABAの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
SABA株に投資する方法は？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaへの投資では、年間の値幅7.72 - 9.43と現在の8.99を考慮します。注文は多くの場合8.99や9.29で行われる前に、-1.21%や2.98%と比較されます。SABAの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund IIの株の最高値は？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund IIの過去1年の最高値は9.43でした。7.72 - 9.43内で株価は大きく変動し、8.97と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund IIの株の最低値は？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II(SABA)の年間最安値は7.72でした。現在の8.99や7.72 - 9.43と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。SABAの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
SABAの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、8.97、4.41%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 8.97
- 始値
- 9.01
- 買値
- 8.99
- 買値
- 9.29
- 安値
- 8.97
- 高値
- 9.04
- 出来高
- 126
- 1日の変化
- 0.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.98%
- 1年の変化
- 4.41%