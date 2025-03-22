クォートセクション
通貨 / SABA
株に戻る

SABA: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia

8.99 USD 0.02 (0.22%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SABAの今日の為替レートは、0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.97の安値と9.04の高値で取引されました。

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SABA News

よくあるご質問

SABA株の現在の価格は？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaの株価は本日8.99です。8.97 - 9.04内で取引され、前日の終値は8.97、取引量は126に達しました。SABAのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaの株は配当を出しますか？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaの現在の価格は8.99です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は4.41%やUSDにも注目します。SABAの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

SABA株を買う方法は？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaの株は現在8.99で購入可能です。注文は通常8.99または9.29付近で行われ、126や-0.22%が市場の動きを示します。SABAの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

SABA株に投資する方法は？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaへの投資では、年間の値幅7.72 - 9.43と現在の8.99を考慮します。注文は多くの場合8.99や9.29で行われる前に、-1.21%や2.98%と比較されます。SABAの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund IIの株の最高値は？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund IIの過去1年の最高値は9.43でした。7.72 - 9.43内で株価は大きく変動し、8.97と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund IIの株の最低値は？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II(SABA)の年間最安値は7.72でした。現在の8.99や7.72 - 9.43と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。SABAの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

SABAの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficiaは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、8.97、4.41%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
8.97 9.04
1年のレンジ
7.72 9.43
以前の終値
8.97
始値
9.01
買値
8.99
買値
9.29
安値
8.97
高値
9.04
出来高
126
1日の変化
0.22%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.21%
6ヶ月の変化
2.98%
1年の変化
4.41%
04 10月, 土曜日