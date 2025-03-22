SABA: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia
今日SABA汇率已更改0.22%。当日，交易品种以低点8.97和高点9.04进行交易。
关注Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
SABA股票今天的价格是多少？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia股票今天的定价为8.99。它在8.97 - 9.04范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为8.97，交易量达到126。SABA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia股票是否支付股息？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia目前的价值为8.99。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注4.41%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SABA走势。
如何购买SABA股票？
您可以以8.99的当前价格购买Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia股票。订单通常设置在8.99或9.29附近，而126和-0.22%显示市场活动。立即关注SABA的实时图表更新。
如何投资SABA股票？
投资Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia需要考虑年度范围7.72 - 9.43和当前价格8.99。许多人在以8.99或9.29下订单之前，会比较-1.21%和。实时查看SABA价格图表，了解每日变化。
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II的最高价格是9.43。在7.72 - 9.43内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia的绩效。
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II股票的最低价格是多少？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II（SABA）的最低价格为7.72。将其与当前的8.99和7.72 - 9.43进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SABA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
SABA股票是什么时候拆分的？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、8.97和4.41%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.97
- 开盘价
- 9.01
- 卖价
- 8.99
- 买价
- 9.29
- 最低价
- 8.97
- 最高价
- 9.04
- 交易量
- 126
- 日变化
- 0.22%
- 月变化
- -1.21%
- 6个月变化
- 2.98%
- 年变化
- 4.41%