货币 / SABA
SABA: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia

8.99 USD 0.02 (0.22%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SABA汇率已更改0.22%。当日，交易品种以低点8.97和高点9.04进行交易。

关注Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

SABA股票今天的价格是多少？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia股票今天的定价为8.99。它在8.97 - 9.04范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为8.97，交易量达到126。SABA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia股票是否支付股息？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia目前的价值为8.99。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注4.41%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SABA走势。

如何购买SABA股票？

您可以以8.99的当前价格购买Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia股票。订单通常设置在8.99或9.29附近，而126和-0.22%显示市场活动。立即关注SABA的实时图表更新。

如何投资SABA股票？

投资Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia需要考虑年度范围7.72 - 9.43和当前价格8.99。许多人在以8.99或9.29下订单之前，会比较-1.21%和。实时查看SABA价格图表，了解每日变化。

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II的最高价格是9.43。在7.72 - 9.43内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia的绩效。

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II股票的最低价格是多少？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II（SABA）的最低价格为7.72。将其与当前的8.99和7.72 - 9.43进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SABA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

SABA股票是什么时候拆分的？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares of Beneficia历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、8.97和4.41%中可见。

日范围
8.97 9.04
年范围
7.72 9.43
前一天收盘价
8.97
开盘价
9.01
卖价
8.99
买价
9.29
最低价
8.97
最高价
9.04
交易量
126
日变化
0.22%
月变化
-1.21%
6个月变化
2.98%
年变化
4.41%
04 十月, 星期六