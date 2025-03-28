KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / RSF
RSF: RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

14.82 USD 0.10 (0.68%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

RSF fiyatı bugün 0.68% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 14.74 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 14.86 aralığında işlem gördü.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

RSF haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is RSF stock price today?

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock is priced at 14.82 today. It trades within 0.68%, yesterday's close was 14.72, and trading volume reached 85. The live price chart of RSF shows these updates.

Does RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock pay dividends?

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund is currently valued at 14.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.70% and USD. View the chart live to track RSF movements.

How to buy RSF stock?

You can buy RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund shares at the current price of 14.82. Orders are usually placed near 14.82 or 15.12, while 85 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow RSF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RSF stock?

Investing in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 14.40 - 16.02 and current price 14.82. Many compare 0.68% and -3.39% before placing orders at 14.82 or 15.12. Explore the RSF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Rivernorth Capital & Income Fund, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Rivernorth Capital & Income Fund, Inc. in the past year was 16.02. Within 14.40 - 16.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund performance using the live chart.

What are Rivernorth Capital & Income Fund, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Rivernorth Capital & Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) over the year was 14.40. Comparing it with the current 14.82 and 14.40 - 16.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RSF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RSF stock split?

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.72, and -3.70% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
14.74 14.86
Yıllık aralık
14.40 16.02
Önceki kapanış
14.72
Açılış
14.81
Satış
14.82
Alış
15.12
Düşük
14.74
Yüksek
14.86
Hacim
85
Günlük değişim
0.68%
Aylık değişim
0.68%
6 aylık değişim
-3.39%
Yıllık değişim
-3.70%
03 Ekim, Cuma
10:05
USD
FOMC Üyesi Williams'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
12:30
USD
İşsizlik Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
4.2%
Önceki
4.3%
12:30
USD
Tarım Dışı İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
84 K
Önceki
22 K
12:30
USD
Katılım Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
62.2%
Önceki
62.3%
12:30
USD
Ortalama Saatlik Kazanç (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
0.4%
Önceki
0.3%
12:30
USD
Ortalama Saatlik Kazanç (Yıllık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
3.9%
Önceki
3.7%
12:30
USD
Özel Tarım Dışı Bordrolar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
98 K
Önceki
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 İşsizlik Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.8%
Önceki
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Hizmet PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
56.4
Önceki
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Bileşik PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
55.0
Önceki
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat Dışı PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat Dışı İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim Dışı Ödenen Fiyatlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes ABD Petrol Rig Sayısı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes ABD Sondaj Kuyusu Sayısı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
549
17:40
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
19:30
USD
CFTC Altın Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Ham Petrol Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
23.4 K