RSF: RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

14.82 USD 0.10 (0.68%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RSF exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.74 and at a high of 14.86.

Follow RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RSF stock price today?

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock is priced at 14.82 today. It trades within 0.68%, yesterday's close was 14.72, and trading volume reached 85. The live price chart of RSF shows these updates.

Does RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock pay dividends?

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund is currently valued at 14.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.70% and USD. View the chart live to track RSF movements.

How to buy RSF stock?

You can buy RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund shares at the current price of 14.82. Orders are usually placed near 14.82 or 15.12, while 85 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow RSF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RSF stock?

Investing in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 14.40 - 16.02 and current price 14.82. Many compare 0.68% and -3.39% before placing orders at 14.82 or 15.12. Explore the RSF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Rivernorth Capital & Income Fund, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Rivernorth Capital & Income Fund, Inc. in the past year was 16.02. Within 14.40 - 16.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund performance using the live chart.

What are Rivernorth Capital & Income Fund, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Rivernorth Capital & Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) over the year was 14.40. Comparing it with the current 14.82 and 14.40 - 16.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RSF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RSF stock split?

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.72, and -3.70% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
14.74 14.86
Year Range
14.40 16.02
Previous Close
14.72
Open
14.81
Bid
14.82
Ask
15.12
Low
14.74
High
14.86
Volume
85
Daily Change
0.68%
Month Change
0.68%
6 Months Change
-3.39%
Year Change
-3.70%
