RSF: RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

14.82 USD 0.10 (0.68%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

RSF 환율이 오늘 0.68%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.74이고 고가는 14.86이었습니다.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is RSF stock price today?

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock is priced at 14.82 today. It trades within 0.68%, yesterday's close was 14.72, and trading volume reached 85. The live price chart of RSF shows these updates.

Does RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock pay dividends?

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund is currently valued at 14.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.70% and USD. View the chart live to track RSF movements.

How to buy RSF stock?

You can buy RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund shares at the current price of 14.82. Orders are usually placed near 14.82 or 15.12, while 85 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow RSF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RSF stock?

Investing in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 14.40 - 16.02 and current price 14.82. Many compare 0.68% and -3.39% before placing orders at 14.82 or 15.12. Explore the RSF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Rivernorth Capital & Income Fund, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Rivernorth Capital & Income Fund, Inc. in the past year was 16.02. Within 14.40 - 16.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund performance using the live chart.

What are Rivernorth Capital & Income Fund, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Rivernorth Capital & Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) over the year was 14.40. Comparing it with the current 14.82 and 14.40 - 16.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RSF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RSF stock split?

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.72, and -3.70% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
14.74 14.86
년간 변동
14.40 16.02
이전 종가
14.72
시가
14.81
Bid
14.82
Ask
15.12
저가
14.74
고가
14.86
볼륨
85
일일 변동
0.68%
월 변동
0.68%
6개월 변동
-3.39%
년간 변동율
-3.70%
03 10월, 금요일
10:05
USD
윌리엄스 FOMC 위원 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
12:30
USD
실업률
활동
예측값
4.2%
훑어보기
4.3%
12:30
USD
비농장 급여
활동
예측값
84 K
훑어보기
22 K
12:30
USD
참여율
활동
예측값
62.2%
훑어보기
62.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 m/m
활동
예측값
0.4%
훑어보기
0.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 y/y
활동
예측값
3.9%
훑어보기
3.7%
12:30
USD
개인 비농업 급여
활동
예측값
98 K
훑어보기
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 실업률
활동
예측값
7.8%
훑어보기
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 서비스 PMI
활동
예측값
56.4
훑어보기
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 합성물 PMI
활동
예측값
55.0
훑어보기
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 지급가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 US Oil Rig Count
활동
예측값
훑어보기
424
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 미국 총 리그 수
활동
예측값
훑어보기
549
17:40
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
19:30
USD
CFTC 골드 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 원유 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 나스닥 100 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
23.4 K