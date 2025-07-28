KotasyonBölümler
RPV: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

100.35 USD 0.76 (0.76%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

RPV fiyatı bugün 0.76% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 100.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 100.67 aralığında işlem gördü.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
100.00 100.67
Yıllık aralık
80.40 100.67
Önceki kapanış
99.59
Açılış
100.00
Satış
100.35
Alış
100.65
Düşük
100.00
Yüksek
100.67
Hacim
253
Günlük değişim
0.76%
Aylık değişim
0.97%
6 aylık değişim
13.22%
Yıllık değişim
12.82%
