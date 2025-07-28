- Genel bakış
RPV: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
RPV fiyatı bugün 0.76% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 100.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 100.67 aralığında işlem gördü.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
RPV haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is RPV stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock is priced at 100.35 today. It trades within 100.00 - 100.67, yesterday's close was 99.59, and trading volume reached 253. The live price chart of RPV shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF is currently valued at 100.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.82% and USD. View the chart live to track RPV movements.
How to buy RPV stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF shares at the current price of 100.35. Orders are usually placed near 100.35 or 100.65, while 253 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow RPV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RPV stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 80.40 - 100.67 and current price 100.35. Many compare 0.97% and 13.22% before placing orders at 100.35 or 100.65. Explore the RPV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the past year was 100.67. Within 80.40 - 100.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 99.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) over the year was 80.40. Comparing it with the current 100.35 and 80.40 - 100.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RPV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RPV stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 99.59, and 12.82% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 99.59
- Açılış
- 100.00
- Satış
- 100.35
- Alış
- 100.65
- Düşük
- 100.00
- Yüksek
- 100.67
- Hacim
- 253
- Günlük değişim
- 0.76%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.97%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.22%
- Yıllık değişim
- 12.82%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 4.2%
- Önceki
- 4.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 84 K
- Önceki
- 22 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 62.2%
- Önceki
- 62.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 3.9%
- Önceki
- 3.7%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 98 K
- Önceki
- 38 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.8%
- Önceki
- 8.1%
- Açıklanan
- 54.2
- Beklenti
- 56.4
- Önceki
- 54.5
- Açıklanan
- 53.6
- Beklenti
- 55.0
- Önceki
- 55.4
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 422
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 424
- Açıklanan
- 549
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 549
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 266.7 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 103.0 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- -172.5 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 23.4 K