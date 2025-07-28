- 개요
RPV: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
RPV 환율이 오늘 0.76%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 100.00이고 고가는 100.67이었습니다.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
RPV News
자주 묻는 질문
What is RPV stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock is priced at 100.35 today. It trades within 100.00 - 100.67, yesterday's close was 99.59, and trading volume reached 253. The live price chart of RPV shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF is currently valued at 100.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.82% and USD. View the chart live to track RPV movements.
How to buy RPV stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF shares at the current price of 100.35. Orders are usually placed near 100.35 or 100.65, while 253 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow RPV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RPV stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 80.40 - 100.67 and current price 100.35. Many compare 0.97% and 13.22% before placing orders at 100.35 or 100.65. Explore the RPV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the past year was 100.67. Within 80.40 - 100.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 99.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) over the year was 80.40. Comparing it with the current 100.35 and 80.40 - 100.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RPV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RPV stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 99.59, and 12.82% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 99.59
- 시가
- 100.00
- Bid
- 100.35
- Ask
- 100.65
- 저가
- 100.00
- 고가
- 100.67
- 볼륨
- 253
- 일일 변동
- 0.76%
- 월 변동
- 0.97%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.22%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.82%