RPV: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

100.40 USD 0.81 (0.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RPV exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.00 and at a high of 100.40.

Follow Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

RPV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RPV stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock is priced at 100.40 today. It trades within 100.00 - 100.40, yesterday's close was 99.59, and trading volume reached 109. The live price chart of RPV shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF is currently valued at 100.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.87% and USD. View the chart live to track RPV movements.

How to buy RPV stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF shares at the current price of 100.40. Orders are usually placed near 100.40 or 100.70, while 109 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow RPV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RPV stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 80.40 - 99.84 and current price 100.40. Many compare 1.02% and 13.28% before placing orders at 100.40 or 100.70. Explore the RPV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the past year was 99.84. Within 80.40 - 99.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 99.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) over the year was 80.40. Comparing it with the current 100.40 and 80.40 - 99.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RPV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RPV stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 99.59, and 12.87% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
100.00 100.40
Year Range
80.40 100.40
Previous Close
99.59
Open
100.00
Bid
100.40
Ask
100.70
Low
100.00
High
100.40
Volume
109
Daily Change
0.81%
Month Change
1.02%
6 Months Change
13.28%
Year Change
12.87%
03 October, Friday
10:05
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
4.2%
Prev
4.3%
12:30
USD
Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
84 K
Prev
22 K
12:30
USD
Participation Rate
Act
Fcst
62.2%
Prev
62.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Act
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings y/y
Act
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.7%
12:30
USD
Private Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
98 K
Prev
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
7.8%
Prev
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Services PMI
Act
54.2
Fcst
56.4
Prev
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Composite PMI
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
549
17:40
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
23.4 K