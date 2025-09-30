- Genel bakış
RLJ-PA: RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr
RLJ-PA fiyatı bugün -0.04% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.10 aralığında işlem gördü.
RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is RLJ-PA stock price today?
RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr stock is priced at 26.06 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 26.07, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of RLJ-PA shows these updates.
Does RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr stock pay dividends?
RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr is currently valued at 26.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.02% and USD. View the chart live to track RLJ-PA movements.
How to buy RLJ-PA stock?
You can buy RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr shares at the current price of 26.06. Orders are usually placed near 26.06 or 26.36, while 47 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow RLJ-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RLJ-PA stock?
Investing in RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr involves considering the yearly range 23.64 - 26.20 and current price 26.06. Many compare 6.50% and 6.02% before placing orders at 26.06 or 26.36. Explore the RLJ-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are RLJ Lodging Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of RLJ Lodging Trust in the past year was 26.20. Within 23.64 - 26.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr performance using the live chart.
What are RLJ Lodging Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ-PA) over the year was 23.64. Comparing it with the current 26.06 and 23.64 - 26.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RLJ-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RLJ-PA stock split?
RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.07, and 6.02% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 26.07
- Açılış
- 26.10
- Satış
- 26.06
- Alış
- 26.36
- Düşük
- 25.98
- Yüksek
- 26.10
- Hacim
- 47
- Günlük değişim
- -0.04%
- Aylık değişim
- 6.50%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 6.02%
- Yıllık değişim
- 6.02%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4