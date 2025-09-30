시세섹션
통화 / RLJ-PA
주식로 돌아가기

RLJ-PA: RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr

26.06 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

RLJ-PA 환율이 오늘 -0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.98이고 고가는 26.10이었습니다.

RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is RLJ-PA stock price today?

RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr stock is priced at 26.06 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 26.07, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of RLJ-PA shows these updates.

Does RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr stock pay dividends?

RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr is currently valued at 26.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.02% and USD. View the chart live to track RLJ-PA movements.

How to buy RLJ-PA stock?

You can buy RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr shares at the current price of 26.06. Orders are usually placed near 26.06 or 26.36, while 47 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow RLJ-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RLJ-PA stock?

Investing in RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr involves considering the yearly range 23.64 - 26.20 and current price 26.06. Many compare 6.50% and 6.02% before placing orders at 26.06 or 26.36. Explore the RLJ-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are RLJ Lodging Trust stock highest prices?

The highest price of RLJ Lodging Trust in the past year was 26.20. Within 23.64 - 26.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr performance using the live chart.

What are RLJ Lodging Trust stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ-PA) over the year was 23.64. Comparing it with the current 26.06 and 23.64 - 26.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RLJ-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RLJ-PA stock split?

RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.07, and 6.02% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
25.98 26.10
년간 변동
23.64 26.20
이전 종가
26.07
시가
26.10
Bid
26.06
Ask
26.36
저가
25.98
고가
26.10
볼륨
47
일일 변동
-0.04%
월 변동
6.50%
6개월 변동
6.02%
년간 변동율
6.02%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4