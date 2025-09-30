- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
RLJ-PA: RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr
RLJ-PA 환율이 오늘 -0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.98이고 고가는 26.10이었습니다.
RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is RLJ-PA stock price today?
RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr stock is priced at 26.06 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 26.07, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of RLJ-PA shows these updates.
Does RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr stock pay dividends?
RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr is currently valued at 26.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.02% and USD. View the chart live to track RLJ-PA movements.
How to buy RLJ-PA stock?
You can buy RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr shares at the current price of 26.06. Orders are usually placed near 26.06 or 26.36, while 47 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow RLJ-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RLJ-PA stock?
Investing in RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr involves considering the yearly range 23.64 - 26.20 and current price 26.06. Many compare 6.50% and 6.02% before placing orders at 26.06 or 26.36. Explore the RLJ-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are RLJ Lodging Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of RLJ Lodging Trust in the past year was 26.20. Within 23.64 - 26.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr performance using the live chart.
What are RLJ Lodging Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ-PA) over the year was 23.64. Comparing it with the current 26.06 and 23.64 - 26.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RLJ-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RLJ-PA stock split?
RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.07, and 6.02% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 26.07
- 시가
- 26.10
- Bid
- 26.06
- Ask
- 26.36
- 저가
- 25.98
- 고가
- 26.10
- 볼륨
- 47
- 일일 변동
- -0.04%
- 월 변동
- 6.50%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.02%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.02%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4