REXR: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

41.97 USD 0.57 (1.34%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

REXR fiyatı bugün -1.34% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 41.85 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 42.43 aralığında işlem gördü.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
41.85 42.43
Yıllık aralık
29.68 50.31
Önceki kapanış
42.54
Açılış
42.28
Satış
41.97
Alış
42.27
Düşük
41.85
Yüksek
42.43
Hacim
3.756 K
Günlük değişim
-1.34%
Aylık değişim
2.79%
6 aylık değişim
6.41%
Yıllık değişim
-16.58%
21 Eylül, Pazar