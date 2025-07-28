CotizacionesSecciones
REXR: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

42.27 USD 0.53 (1.24%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de REXR de hoy ha cambiado un -1.24%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 42.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 43.36.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
42.01 43.36
Rango anual
29.68 50.31
Cierres anteriores
42.80
Open
42.99
Bid
42.27
Ask
42.57
Low
42.01
High
43.36
Volumen
4.057 K
Cambio diario
-1.24%
Cambio mensual
3.53%
Cambio a 6 meses
7.18%
Cambio anual
-15.98%
