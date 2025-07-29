Devises / REXR
REXR: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
41.97 USD 0.57 (1.34%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de REXR a changé de -1.34% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 41.85 et à un maximum de 42.43.
Suivez la dynamique Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
41.85 42.43
Range Annuel
29.68 50.31
- Clôture Précédente
- 42.54
- Ouverture
- 42.28
- Bid
- 41.97
- Ask
- 42.27
- Plus Bas
- 41.85
- Plus Haut
- 42.43
- Volume
- 3.756 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.34%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.79%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 6.41%
- Changement Annuel
- -16.58%
20 septembre, samedi