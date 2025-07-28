Währungen / REXR
REXR: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
42.54 USD 0.27 (0.64%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von REXR hat sich für heute um 0.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 42.06 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.67 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Rexford Industrial Realty Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
REXR News
Tagesspanne
42.06 42.67
Jahresspanne
29.68 50.31
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 42.27
- Eröffnung
- 42.35
- Bid
- 42.54
- Ask
- 42.84
- Tief
- 42.06
- Hoch
- 42.67
- Volumen
- 3.628 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.64%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.19%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.86%
- Jahresänderung
- -15.44%
