KurseKategorien
Währungen / REXR
Zurück zum Aktien

REXR: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

42.54 USD 0.27 (0.64%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von REXR hat sich für heute um 0.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 42.06 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.67 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Rexford Industrial Realty Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

REXR News

Tagesspanne
42.06 42.67
Jahresspanne
29.68 50.31
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
42.27
Eröffnung
42.35
Bid
42.54
Ask
42.84
Tief
42.06
Hoch
42.67
Volumen
3.628 K
Tagesänderung
0.64%
Monatsänderung
4.19%
6-Monatsänderung
7.86%
Jahresänderung
-15.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K