REXR: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
42.16 USD 0.11 (0.26%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do REXR para hoje mudou para -0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 42.06 e o mais alto foi 42.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
REXR Notícias
Faixa diária
42.06 42.52
Faixa anual
29.68 50.31
- Fechamento anterior
- 42.27
- Open
- 42.35
- Bid
- 42.16
- Ask
- 42.46
- Low
- 42.06
- High
- 42.52
- Volume
- 113
- Mudança diária
- -0.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.26%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.90%
- Mudança anual
- -16.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh