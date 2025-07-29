Valute / REXR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
REXR: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
41.97 USD 0.57 (1.34%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REXR ha avuto una variazione del -1.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.85 e ad un massimo di 42.43.
Segui le dinamiche di Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REXR News
- The 3 Dividend Stocks That Account For 44% Of My Income
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- How I Would Invest $1.8 Billion In Powerball Winnings
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in September
- Prologis: Buy This Quality Industrial Warehouse REIT For Income And Growth (NYSE:PLD)
- REXR Leases 1.9M Square Feet, Disposes $32M, Grows Rental Rates in QTD
- Rexford Industrial leases 1.9 million sq ft, boosts occupancy in Q3
- Rexford Industrial Realty price target raised to $44 from $39 at BMO Capital
- Important Warning To REIT Investors
- Elliott Targets Rexford -- Is a $10B Industrial REIT Deal on the Horizon?
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Rexford Industrial Realty stock jumps on Elliott stake report
- My $100K Model Portfolio For One Of The Market's Biggest Opportunities
- The More It Drops, The More I Buy
- My #1 Place To Buy Undervalued Income - And 3 Picks I'm Betting On Now
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put Big Money For Income And Growth Right Now
- If I'm Right About This, I Could Build Generational Wealth
- Rexford Industrial Realty: Pure-Play On The SoCal Industrial Real Estate Rebound (NYSE:REXR)
- Double-Checking The Credit Rating (Part 17): Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)
- Prologis: The Stars Have Not Yet Aligned (NYSE:PLD)
- 8 Of My Favourite Dividend Stocks To Survive - And Thrive - In This Insane Market
- NFJ: Cheap Relative To Peers, But Now Is Not The Best Time To Buy (NYSE:NFJ)
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.85 42.43
Intervallo Annuale
29.68 50.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.54
- Apertura
- 42.28
- Bid
- 41.97
- Ask
- 42.27
- Minimo
- 41.85
- Massimo
- 42.43
- Volume
- 3.756 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.58%
20 settembre, sabato