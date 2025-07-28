货币 / REXR
REXR: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
42.93 USD 0.13 (0.30%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日REXR汇率已更改0.30%。当日，交易品种以低点42.87和高点43.23进行交易。
关注Rexford Industrial Realty Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
REXR新闻
日范围
42.87 43.23
年范围
29.68 50.31
- 前一天收盘价
- 42.80
- 开盘价
- 42.99
- 卖价
- 42.93
- 买价
- 43.23
- 最低价
- 42.87
- 最高价
- 43.23
- 交易量
- 771
- 日变化
- 0.30%
- 月变化
- 5.14%
- 6个月变化
- 8.85%
- 年变化
- -14.67%
