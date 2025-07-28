通貨 / REXR
REXR: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
42.54 USD 0.27 (0.64%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
REXRの今日の為替レートは、0.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.06の安値と42.67の高値で取引されました。
Rexford Industrial Realty Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
REXR News
1日のレンジ
42.06 42.67
1年のレンジ
29.68 50.31
- 以前の終値
- 42.27
- 始値
- 42.35
- 買値
- 42.54
- 買値
- 42.84
- 安値
- 42.06
- 高値
- 42.67
- 出来高
- 3.628 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.64%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.86%
- 1年の変化
- -15.44%
