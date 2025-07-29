통화 / REXR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
REXR: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
41.97 USD 0.57 (1.34%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
REXR 환율이 오늘 -1.34%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 41.85이고 고가는 42.43이었습니다.
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REXR News
- The 3 Dividend Stocks That Account For 44% Of My Income
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- How I Would Invest $1.8 Billion In Powerball Winnings
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in September
- Prologis: Buy This Quality Industrial Warehouse REIT For Income And Growth (NYSE:PLD)
- REXR Leases 1.9M Square Feet, Disposes $32M, Grows Rental Rates in QTD
- Rexford Industrial leases 1.9 million sq ft, boosts occupancy in Q3
- Rexford Industrial Realty price target raised to $44 from $39 at BMO Capital
- Important Warning To REIT Investors
- Elliott Targets Rexford -- Is a $10B Industrial REIT Deal on the Horizon?
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Rexford Industrial Realty stock jumps on Elliott stake report
- My $100K Model Portfolio For One Of The Market's Biggest Opportunities
- The More It Drops, The More I Buy
- My #1 Place To Buy Undervalued Income - And 3 Picks I'm Betting On Now
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put Big Money For Income And Growth Right Now
- If I'm Right About This, I Could Build Generational Wealth
- Rexford Industrial Realty: Pure-Play On The SoCal Industrial Real Estate Rebound (NYSE:REXR)
- Double-Checking The Credit Rating (Part 17): Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)
- Prologis: The Stars Have Not Yet Aligned (NYSE:PLD)
- 8 Of My Favourite Dividend Stocks To Survive - And Thrive - In This Insane Market
- NFJ: Cheap Relative To Peers, But Now Is Not The Best Time To Buy (NYSE:NFJ)
일일 변동 비율
41.85 42.43
년간 변동
29.68 50.31
- 이전 종가
- 42.54
- 시가
- 42.28
- Bid
- 41.97
- Ask
- 42.27
- 저가
- 41.85
- 고가
- 42.43
- 볼륨
- 3.756 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.34%
- 월 변동
- 2.79%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.41%
- 년간 변동율
- -16.58%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K