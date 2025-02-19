- Genel bakış
QEFA: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF
QEFA fiyatı bugün 0.69% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 88.38 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 88.79 aralığında işlem gördü.
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is QEFA stock price today?
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock is priced at 88.48 today. It trades within 0.69%, yesterday's close was 87.87, and trading volume reached 316. The live price chart of QEFA shows these updates.
Does SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF is currently valued at 88.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.04% and USD. View the chart live to track QEFA movements.
How to buy QEFA stock?
You can buy SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF shares at the current price of 88.48. Orders are usually placed near 88.48 or 88.78, while 316 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow QEFA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QEFA stock?
Investing in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF involves considering the yearly range 70.96 - 88.80 and current price 88.48. Many compare -0.11% and 7.76% before placing orders at 88.48 or 88.78. Explore the QEFA price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the past year was 88.80. Within 70.96 - 88.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 87.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) over the year was 70.96. Comparing it with the current 88.48 and 70.96 - 88.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QEFA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QEFA stock split?
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 87.87, and 15.04% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 87.87
- Açılış
- 88.58
- Satış
- 88.48
- Alış
- 88.78
- Düşük
- 88.38
- Yüksek
- 88.79
- Hacim
- 316
- Günlük değişim
- 0.69%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.11%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 7.76%
- Yıllık değişim
- 15.04%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 207 K
- Önceki
- 218 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.923 M
- Önceki
- 1.926 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.5%
- Önceki
- -1.3%