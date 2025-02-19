시세섹션
통화 / QEFA
QEFA: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

88.54 USD 0.06 (0.07%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

QEFA 환율이 오늘 0.07%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 88.29이고 고가는 88.55이었습니다.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
88.29 88.55
년간 변동
70.96 88.80
이전 종가
88.48
시가
88.38
Bid
88.54
Ask
88.84
저가
88.29
고가
88.55
볼륨
10
일일 변동
0.07%
월 변동
-0.05%
6개월 변동
7.83%
년간 변동율
15.12%
02 10월, 목요일
12:30
USD
초기 실업수당 청구
활동
예측값
207 K
훑어보기
218 K
12:30
USD
계속되는 실업수당 청구
활동
예측값
1.923 M
훑어보기
1.926 M
14:00
USD
공장 주문 m/m
활동
예측값
2.5%
훑어보기
-1.3%