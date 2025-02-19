- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
QEFA: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF
QEFA 환율이 오늘 0.07%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 88.29이고 고가는 88.55이었습니다.
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QEFA News
- Is SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- INTF: International ETF With An Edge Over The Benchmark (NYSEARCA:INTF)
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- Is SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- IQLT: A Reasonable Choice For International Equity Exposure (NYSEARCA:IQLT)
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- Weekly Market Pulse: Time Out
- Navigating The New Tariff Landscape
- From Epicenter To Aftermath: Preparing For The Economic Impact Of Trump's Tariffs
- Will High Tariffs Push The U.S. Into Recession?
- The Storm Before The Calm
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- Stocks Are Falling, Gold Is Surging… What Should You Do?
- Asset Allocation: What To Consider In Volatile Markets
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- 3 Things - State Of The Markets
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
자주 묻는 질문
What is QEFA stock price today?
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock is priced at 88.54 today. It trades within 0.07%, yesterday's close was 88.48, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of QEFA shows these updates.
Does SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF is currently valued at 88.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.12% and USD. View the chart live to track QEFA movements.
How to buy QEFA stock?
You can buy SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF shares at the current price of 88.54. Orders are usually placed near 88.54 or 88.84, while 10 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow QEFA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QEFA stock?
Investing in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF involves considering the yearly range 70.96 - 88.80 and current price 88.54. Many compare -0.05% and 7.83% before placing orders at 88.54 or 88.84. Explore the QEFA price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the past year was 88.80. Within 70.96 - 88.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 88.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) over the year was 70.96. Comparing it with the current 88.54 and 70.96 - 88.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QEFA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QEFA stock split?
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 88.48, and 15.12% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 88.48
- 시가
- 88.38
- Bid
- 88.54
- Ask
- 88.84
- 저가
- 88.29
- 고가
- 88.55
- 볼륨
- 10
- 일일 변동
- 0.07%
- 월 변동
- -0.05%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.83%
- 년간 변동율
- 15.12%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 207 K
- 훑어보기
- 218 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.923 M
- 훑어보기
- 1.926 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.5%
- 훑어보기
- -1.3%