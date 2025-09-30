- Genel bakış
PSEC-PA: Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati
PSEC-PA fiyatı bugün 0.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.30 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 16.55 aralığında işlem gördü.
Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is PSEC-PA stock price today?
Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati stock is priced at 16.39 today. It trades within 0.24%, yesterday's close was 16.35, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of PSEC-PA shows these updates.
Does Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati stock pay dividends?
Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati is currently valued at 16.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.31% and USD. View the chart live to track PSEC-PA movements.
How to buy PSEC-PA stock?
You can buy Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati shares at the current price of 16.39. Orders are usually placed near 16.39 or 16.69, while 34 and 0.55% show market activity. Follow PSEC-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSEC-PA stock?
Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati involves considering the yearly range 15.31 - 17.95 and current price 16.39. Many compare -0.06% and 2.31% before placing orders at 16.39 or 16.69. Explore the PSEC-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP in the past year was 17.95. Within 15.31 - 17.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati performance using the live chart.
What are PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP (PSEC-PA) over the year was 15.31. Comparing it with the current 16.39 and 15.31 - 17.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSEC-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSEC-PA stock split?
Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.35, and 2.31% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 16.35
- Açılış
- 16.30
- Satış
- 16.39
- Alış
- 16.69
- Düşük
- 16.30
- Yüksek
- 16.55
- Hacim
- 34
- Günlük değişim
- 0.24%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.06%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.31%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.31%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4