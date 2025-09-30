시세섹션
PSEC-PA
PSEC-PA: Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati

16.39 USD 0.04 (0.24%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PSEC-PA 환율이 오늘 0.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.30이고 고가는 16.55이었습니다.

Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is PSEC-PA stock price today?

Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati stock is priced at 16.39 today. It trades within 0.24%, yesterday's close was 16.35, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of PSEC-PA shows these updates.

Does Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati stock pay dividends?

Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati is currently valued at 16.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.31% and USD. View the chart live to track PSEC-PA movements.

How to buy PSEC-PA stock?

You can buy Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati shares at the current price of 16.39. Orders are usually placed near 16.39 or 16.69, while 34 and 0.55% show market activity. Follow PSEC-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PSEC-PA stock?

Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati involves considering the yearly range 15.31 - 17.95 and current price 16.39. Many compare -0.06% and 2.31% before placing orders at 16.39 or 16.69. Explore the PSEC-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP in the past year was 17.95. Within 15.31 - 17.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati performance using the live chart.

What are PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP (PSEC-PA) over the year was 15.31. Comparing it with the current 16.39 and 15.31 - 17.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSEC-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PSEC-PA stock split?

Prospect Capital Corporation 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulati has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.35, and 2.31% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
16.30 16.55
년간 변동
15.31 17.95
이전 종가
16.35
시가
16.30
Bid
16.39
Ask
16.69
저가
16.30
고가
16.55
볼륨
34
일일 변동
0.24%
월 변동
-0.06%
6개월 변동
2.31%
년간 변동율
2.31%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4