- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
PMTRW: Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I
PMTRW fiyatı bugün 6.80% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.5601 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.6408 aralığında işlem gördü.
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is PMTRW stock price today?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock is priced at 0.6408 today. It trades within 6.80%, yesterday's close was 0.6000, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of PMTRW shows these updates.
Does Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock pay dividends?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I is currently valued at 0.6408. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.16% and USD. View the chart live to track PMTRW movements.
How to buy PMTRW stock?
You can buy Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I shares at the current price of 0.6408. Orders are usually placed near 0.6408 or 0.6438, while 12 and 14.02% show market activity. Follow PMTRW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PMTRW stock?
Investing in Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I involves considering the yearly range 0.4655 - 0.7800 and current price 0.6408. Many compare -1.42% and 28.16% before placing orders at 0.6408 or 0.6438. Explore the PMTRW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock highest prices?
The highest price of Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I in the past year was 0.7800. Within 0.4655 - 0.7800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.6000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I performance using the live chart.
What are Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I (PMTRW) over the year was 0.4655. Comparing it with the current 0.6408 and 0.4655 - 0.7800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PMTRW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PMTRW stock split?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.6000, and 28.16% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.6000
- Açılış
- 0.5620
- Satış
- 0.6408
- Alış
- 0.6438
- Düşük
- 0.5601
- Yüksek
- 0.6408
- Hacim
- 12
- Günlük değişim
- 6.80%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.42%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 28.16%
- Yıllık değişim
- 28.16%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4