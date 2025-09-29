- Overview
PMTRW: Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I
PMTRW exchange rate has changed by 6.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.5601 and at a high of 0.6408.
Follow Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PMTRW stock price today?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock is priced at 0.6408 today. It trades within 6.80%, yesterday's close was 0.6000, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of PMTRW shows these updates.
Does Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock pay dividends?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I is currently valued at 0.6408. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.16% and USD. View the chart live to track PMTRW movements.
How to buy PMTRW stock?
You can buy Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I shares at the current price of 0.6408. Orders are usually placed near 0.6408 or 0.6438, while 12 and 14.02% show market activity. Follow PMTRW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PMTRW stock?
Investing in Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I involves considering the yearly range 0.4655 - 0.7800 and current price 0.6408. Many compare -1.42% and 28.16% before placing orders at 0.6408 or 0.6438. Explore the PMTRW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock highest prices?
The highest price of Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I in the past year was 0.7800. Within 0.4655 - 0.7800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.6000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I performance using the live chart.
What are Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I (PMTRW) over the year was 0.4655. Comparing it with the current 0.6408 and 0.4655 - 0.7800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PMTRW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PMTRW stock split?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.6000, and 28.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.6000
- Open
- 0.5620
- Bid
- 0.6408
- Ask
- 0.6438
- Low
- 0.5601
- High
- 0.6408
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 6.80%
- Month Change
- -1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.16%
- Year Change
- 28.16%
