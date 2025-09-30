- 개요
PMTRW: Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I
PMTRW 환율이 오늘 6.80%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.5601이고 고가는 0.6408이었습니다.
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is PMTRW stock price today?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock is priced at 0.6408 today. It trades within 6.80%, yesterday's close was 0.6000, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of PMTRW shows these updates.
Does Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock pay dividends?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I is currently valued at 0.6408. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.16% and USD. View the chart live to track PMTRW movements.
How to buy PMTRW stock?
You can buy Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I shares at the current price of 0.6408. Orders are usually placed near 0.6408 or 0.6438, while 12 and 14.02% show market activity. Follow PMTRW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PMTRW stock?
Investing in Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I involves considering the yearly range 0.4655 - 0.7800 and current price 0.6408. Many compare -1.42% and 28.16% before placing orders at 0.6408 or 0.6438. Explore the PMTRW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock highest prices?
The highest price of Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I in the past year was 0.7800. Within 0.4655 - 0.7800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.6000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I performance using the live chart.
What are Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I (PMTRW) over the year was 0.4655. Comparing it with the current 0.6408 and 0.4655 - 0.7800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PMTRW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PMTRW stock split?
Perimeter Acquisition Corp. I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.6000, and 28.16% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.6000
- 시가
- 0.5620
- Bid
- 0.6408
- Ask
- 0.6438
- 저가
- 0.5601
- 고가
- 0.6408
- 볼륨
- 12
- 일일 변동
- 6.80%
- 월 변동
- -1.42%
- 6개월 변동
- 28.16%
- 년간 변동율
- 28.16%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4