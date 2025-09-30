- Genel bakış
PBI-PB: Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043
PBI-PB fiyatı bugün -0.41% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 19.26 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 19.41 aralığında işlem gördü.
Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is PBI-PB stock price today?
Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 stock is priced at 19.28 today. It trades within -0.41%, yesterday's close was 19.36, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of PBI-PB shows these updates.
Does Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 stock pay dividends?
Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 is currently valued at 19.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.84% and USD. View the chart live to track PBI-PB movements.
How to buy PBI-PB stock?
You can buy Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 shares at the current price of 19.28. Orders are usually placed near 19.28 or 19.58, while 31 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow PBI-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PBI-PB stock?
Investing in Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 involves considering the yearly range 17.33 - 22.23 and current price 19.28. Many compare -0.77% and -0.82% before placing orders at 19.28 or 19.58. Explore the PBI-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are PITNEY BOWES INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of PITNEY BOWES INC in the past year was 22.23. Within 17.33 - 22.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 performance using the live chart.
What are PITNEY BOWES INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PITNEY BOWES INC (PBI-PB) over the year was 17.33. Comparing it with the current 19.28 and 17.33 - 22.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBI-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PBI-PB stock split?
Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.36, and -3.84% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 19.36
- Açılış
- 19.35
- Satış
- 19.28
- Alış
- 19.58
- Düşük
- 19.26
- Yüksek
- 19.41
- Hacim
- 31
- Günlük değişim
- -0.41%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.77%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -0.82%
- Yıllık değişim
- -3.84%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4