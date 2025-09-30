시세섹션
PBI-PB: Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043

19.28 USD 0.08 (0.41%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PBI-PB 환율이 오늘 -0.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.26이고 고가는 19.41이었습니다.

Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is PBI-PB stock price today?

Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 stock is priced at 19.28 today. It trades within -0.41%, yesterday's close was 19.36, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of PBI-PB shows these updates.

Does Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 stock pay dividends?

Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 is currently valued at 19.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.84% and USD. View the chart live to track PBI-PB movements.

How to buy PBI-PB stock?

You can buy Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 shares at the current price of 19.28. Orders are usually placed near 19.28 or 19.58, while 31 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow PBI-PB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PBI-PB stock?

Investing in Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 involves considering the yearly range 17.33 - 22.23 and current price 19.28. Many compare -0.77% and -0.82% before placing orders at 19.28 or 19.58. Explore the PBI-PB price chart live with daily changes.

What are PITNEY BOWES INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of PITNEY BOWES INC in the past year was 22.23. Within 17.33 - 22.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 performance using the live chart.

What are PITNEY BOWES INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of PITNEY BOWES INC (PBI-PB) over the year was 17.33. Comparing it with the current 19.28 and 17.33 - 22.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBI-PB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PBI-PB stock split?

Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.36, and -3.84% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
19.26 19.41
년간 변동
17.33 22.23
이전 종가
19.36
시가
19.35
Bid
19.28
Ask
19.58
저가
19.26
고가
19.41
볼륨
31
일일 변동
-0.41%
월 변동
-0.77%
6개월 변동
-0.82%
년간 변동율
-3.84%
