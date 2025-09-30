- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PBI-PB: Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043
PBI-PB 환율이 오늘 -0.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.26이고 고가는 19.41이었습니다.
Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is PBI-PB stock price today?
Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 stock is priced at 19.28 today. It trades within -0.41%, yesterday's close was 19.36, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of PBI-PB shows these updates.
Does Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 stock pay dividends?
Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 is currently valued at 19.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.84% and USD. View the chart live to track PBI-PB movements.
How to buy PBI-PB stock?
You can buy Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 shares at the current price of 19.28. Orders are usually placed near 19.28 or 19.58, while 31 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow PBI-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PBI-PB stock?
Investing in Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 involves considering the yearly range 17.33 - 22.23 and current price 19.28. Many compare -0.77% and -0.82% before placing orders at 19.28 or 19.58. Explore the PBI-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are PITNEY BOWES INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of PITNEY BOWES INC in the past year was 22.23. Within 17.33 - 22.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 performance using the live chart.
What are PITNEY BOWES INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PITNEY BOWES INC (PBI-PB) over the year was 17.33. Comparing it with the current 19.28 and 17.33 - 22.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBI-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PBI-PB stock split?
Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes Due 2043 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.36, and -3.84% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 19.36
- 시가
- 19.35
- Bid
- 19.28
- Ask
- 19.58
- 저가
- 19.26
- 고가
- 19.41
- 볼륨
- 31
- 일일 변동
- -0.41%
- 월 변동
- -0.77%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.82%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.84%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4